Telecommunications infrastructure expanding in Jojug Marjanli

2017-11-01 17:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Another stage of expanding telecommunications infrastructure in Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from occupation, is nearing completion, a source in Azerbaijan’s telecommunications market told Trend.

Telecommunications network is being expanded by installing additional equipment, creating distribution network and increasing ports.

The main work for the creation of telecommunications infrastructure in the village has already been carried out. Optical link with a length of about 10 kilometers was laid to the village.

Local network infrastructure has been created in Jojug Marjanli.

At the initial stage, 50 houses, a school, and facilities of national importance were provided with telephone and internet connection.

Currently, the construction of 100 more houses is being completed in the village.