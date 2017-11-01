MP: Azerbaijan-Turkey ties - guarantor of peace, stability in region

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Strategic relations of Azerbaijan and Turkey are the guarantor of peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoglu told Trend Nov. 1.

Babaoglu added that the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are at a very high level.

"On October 30, we witnessed a historic event, namely, the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which will connect not only two allied countries, but will also become a new bridge to Europe through Central Asia and Anatolia," he said.

The Azerbaijani MP said that the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held Oct. 31 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan.

"Multifaceted and important issues, including political ties, cooperation in international organizations, economic, military, military-technical cooperation, education, energy and transport sectors were discussed,” he said. “Each of these spheres is of strategic importance and promises good prospects for the development of mutual relations.”

“The documents signed at the meeting will lead to further intensification of relations in education, defense, security, trade, agriculture and other spheres, which is in the interests of both countries," Babaoglu added.