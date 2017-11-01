Kazakhstan offers new agriculture co-op deal to Jordan

2017-11-01 17:33 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the King of Jordan Abdullah II discussed the cooperation between the two countries in several areas, including renewable energy, agriculture, transport and generally economic and investment cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.

“Prices on transportation affect export and import operations. In this regard we consider the importance of developing efficient transport and logistics routes between Kazakhstan and Jordan. We discussed the possibility of using the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and Georgia-Armenia-Turkey railways,” Nazarbayev said.

The parties also discussed the further development of cooperation in agriculture sector.

“Kazakhstan may supply agriculture and livestock products to Jordan, and Jordan, in turn, can export vegetables and fruits to our country in winter and spring seasons,” said the Kazakh president.

He stressed that Kazakhstan and Jordan have all the necessary potential to organize joint projects in the renewable energy field.

“We discussed the possibility of establishing partnership in renewable energy sector, given Jordan's interest in developing of alternative energy sources.”

The Kazakh president also touched upon military cooperation between the countries, stressing the prerequisites for further strengthening of cooperation in this field.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the role of Jordan in the Astana process, which contributes to the stabilization of the situation in Syria.