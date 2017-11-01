Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Sec Gen on Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations addressed a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in pursuant to the “The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, “Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development”, “The rule of law at the national and international levels” and other relevant agenda items of the 72nd session of General Assembly.



In the letter, Armenia’s policy of aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan and its consequences, international legal responsibility of Armenia for wrongful acts, resolutions and decisions of UN Security Council and other international organizations, as well as humanitarian and other aspects of the conflict, illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and third party responsibility for such actions with fundamental facts were explained in detailed manner and in this context, groundlessness of Armenia’s assertions was exposed once again.



The letter was circulated as the document of UN Security Council and General Assembly (A72/508-S/2017/836).

