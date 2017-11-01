"Italy intends to intensify ties with Azerbaijan"

2017-11-01 17:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Italy intends to intensify ties with Azerbaijan, deputy chairman of the Italian Senate Linda Lanzilotta said at a meeting with chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov, the Azerbaijani parliament said in a message Nov. 1.

Asadov expressed confidence that this visit will make a new contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

"Italy is one of the most important trade partners of Azerbaijan,” he said. “The relations are developing. One of the important issues is the development of bilateral relations with Italy and within the international parliamentary organizations. The relations in the economic sphere bring real benefits to both sides.”

Asadov stressed that the talks held by high-level delegations, in particular during the presidential meetings, raised bilateral ties to a qualitatively new level.

"The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy amounted to $2.39 billion," he said. “In the future we intend to increase this figure."

In her turn, Lanzilotta expressed confidence that this visit will make a positive contribution to the development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

"Italy attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan,” she said. “We intend to further intensify relations in various spheres."

The prospects for the development of interparliamentary relations, the issues of further intensification of cooperation in the economic, cultural, humanitarian spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Head of the Azerbaijani parliament’s office Safa Mirzoyev, head of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Italy Azer Kerimli, Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari and other officials attended the meeting.