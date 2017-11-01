“BTK to become one of guarantors of stability, security in region”

2017-11-01 18:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

The successful operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will increase the geopolitical significance of participating countries and will become one of the factors ensuring stability and security in the region, political analyst Bahruz Guliyev told Trend Nov. 1.

“Another global project of strategic importance has been implemented in the region. This project can be regarded as one of the most important projects of the 21st century. The BTK is the shortest and most reliable route connecting Europe and Asia,” said Guliyev.

He noted that the financing of such a global project by the participating states means that Azerbaijan is a country, which can act as the main initiator of next large-scale projects in the future.

“The implementation of important projects in recent years has become possible thanks to the determination and successful policy of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. We have always noted with confidence that such projects will continue to be implemented,” added the analyst.

He said that there will be significant achievements in many spheres during the BTK railway’s operation.

The development of tourism can also be noted in this regard, noted Guliyev.

“Along with this, the trade turnover and mutual investments between the countries, using the BTK railway, will increase, and the cooperation among them will deepen,” he added.

Countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, are also interested in the BTK railway, said the analyst, adding that this also contributes to the formation of a favorable atmosphere of cooperation with the countries of Central Asia.

Meanwhile, European states will be able to benefit from opportunities provided by the BTK railway, said Guliyev.

All this strengthens the position of Azerbaijan both in the region and on the international political arena, added the expert.

The official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held in Baku Oct.30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.