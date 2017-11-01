Kazakhstan eyes to attract Japanese investment

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Japan is one of the key strategic partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia, said Kazakh Deputy Minister for Investment and Development Yerlan Khairov.

He made the remarks in Tokyo at the Kazakh-Japanese business forum entitled “Regions of Kazakhstan: Prospects for Japanese investment.”

The forum is being held under the auspices of the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in Japan. The forum participants discuss real examples of achievements in the field of Kazakh-Japanese business relations, investment opportunities in Kazakhstan's regions, the Kazakh investment policy and prospects of developing economic ties with Japan.

Addressing the forum, Khairov noted that relations between the two countries are of strategic and friendly nature.

“We have an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and a Business Council. The agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments has been valid since 2015. Moreover, a visa-free regime was introduced in Kazakhstan for Japanese citizens. Regulatory framework was created for opening direct flights between Kazakhstan and Tokyo, Osaka. All these measures help intensify business contacts and promote trade, economic and social ties between our countries,” he said.

Japan is among the largest investors in Kazakhstan. Over the last 10 years, the inflow of direct investment from Japan to Kazakhstan amounted to $5.5 billion.

Along with that, he reminded that Kazakh Invest, the national company for attracting investment to Kazakhstan which offers a full range of services in support of investment projects, was created in 2017.

Following the forum, the sides are expected to sign a number of documents on cooperation between the two states.