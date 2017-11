WB: Azerbaijan ranks 2nd in Doing Business report for number of reforms

2017-11-01 19:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked second among European and Central Asian countries in the World Bank's (WB) Doing Business report by the number of implemented reforms, WB expert Maria Gamez told a press conference in Baku Nov. 1.

She said that in 2016, Azerbaijan implemented four reforms, coming after only Uzbekistan which implemented five reforms.

Story still developing