Turkey eyes to set up Association of Ombudsmen of Turkic-Speaking States

2017-11-01 19:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

Trend:

Turkey’s Ombudsman Office intends to establish an Association of Ombudsmen of Turkic-Speaking Countries, the Turkish media outlets report.

The decision to establish the Association was adopted following consultations with Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman Office.

In this regard, it is planned to hold a meeting with ombudsmen of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in late 2017.