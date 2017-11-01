Tashkent to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Gov’t

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 1

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

On November 3, Tashkent will host a meeting of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Council of Heads of Government, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

Prime ministers of Armenia (Karen Karapetyan), Belarus (Andrei Kobyakov), Kazakhstan (Bakytzhan Sagintayev), Kyrgyzstan (Sapar Isakov), Russia (Dmitry Medvedev), Tajikistan (Kokhir Rasulzoda), as well as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergei Lebedev, confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will be represented at the upcoming meeting by deputy prime ministers, this is while Moldova will be represented by plenipotentiary representative at the statutory and other bodies of the CIS.

It is expected that the heads of the delegations of the CIS member states will be received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The agenda of the meeting includes 18 draft documents.

In the narrow format of the meeting, it is planned to exchange views on topical issues of cooperation within the framework of the CIS, as well as to agree on the date of the next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

At the expanded meeting with the participation of members of delegations, the sides will consider issues of trade and economic cooperation of the CIS member states within the free trade zone, development of oil and gas engineering, land reclamation and control over the customs value of goods.

According to tradition, a number of bilateral meetings of the delegations of the CIS member states will be held within the framework of the meeting.

More than 200 guests, who are journalists and members of official delegations, are expected to take part in the meeting.