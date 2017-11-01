BTK opening testifies to strengthening of Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway once again demonstrated to what extent Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position strengthened in the international arena, said President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Akif Alizadeh.

He made the remarks at a Presidium meeting Nov. 1.

Alizadeh noted that the BTK project provides access to Europe and the Silk Road route for Azerbaijan.

“The BTK railway’s opening is a grandiose historic event. This is one of Azerbaijan’s biggest victories in the 21st century,” he said.

The official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held in Baku Oct.30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.