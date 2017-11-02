Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia note a need to create favorable conditions for trade development

2017-11-02 00:23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia have noted a need to create favorable conditions for trade development and mutual investment.

This is reflected in a joint statement adopted at the trilateral summit of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia in Tehran, circulated by the Kremlin's press service Nov.1.

"The parties, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to further intensify trade and economic relations, note the need to create favorable conditions for trade development and mutual investment. Industry, energy, transport, agriculture, the financial and banking sphere and customs regulation are the priority areas for cooperation. The parties, reaffirming the importance of strengthening links between representatives of commercial structures, underscore the need to create conditions for the activity of the chambers of commerce and industry and promotion of the interests of the business community, "the statement says.

