BTK project is restoration of ancient Silk Road: deputy PM

2017-11-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project is the restoration of the ancient Silk Road, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov said Nov. 1.

He made the remarks in Baku at an event dedicated to the 94th anniversary of Turkey’s independence.

Sharifov noted that the BTK railway will make it easier for a number of countries to enter world markets and increase the volume of traffic between Europe and Asia.

Touching upon Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, he said that the two countries have great potential for cooperation.

“Turkey always supports the Azerbaijani people on the main problem of our country, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he noted.

“Currently, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is developing in all spheres. I want to note the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held yesterday in Baku. A number of important documents were signed during the meeting. It once again shows that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have great potential,” Sharifov added.

The sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held Oct. 31 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.