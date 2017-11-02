Israeli F-15Israel carries out airstrike against Syrian targets from Lebanon's airspace

Israeli aircraft have carried out an attack on targets in Syria from Lebanon's airspace, a Lebanese security service source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to our information, Israeli aircraft carried out a missile strike on the territory of Syria from Lebanon's airspace in the Beqaa area," the source said.

Beqaa Governorate is located in eastern Lebanon, bordering Syria.

A Syrian air force source told Sputnik that the Syrian army's 72nd division launched surface-to-air missiles at Israeli planes in the Homs province in response to the airstrike.

In mid-October, the press service of Israel’s armed forces said the Air Force destroyed an anti-aircraft battery in Syria in response to attacks on Israeli planes. The Israeli Defense Force stressed later that it was not looking to escalate the situation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed earlier that Tel Aviv will continue to carry out airstrikes on targets in Syria, saying that IDF would conduct military operations if intelligence data confirms a planned weapons transfer and if the mission is "operationally feasible."