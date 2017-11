Multiple people shot at Walmart in U.S. Colorado

Multiple people were shot on Wednesday inside a Walmart in a Denver suburb in the U.S. state of Colorado, Xinxua reported citing local media.

Police were called to the Thornton Walmart store around 6 p.m. (2400 GMT), according to KMGH TV. The store was evacuated after police arrived at the scene.

Police in Thornton are currently searching the store for a possible shooter. It's unclear how many victims there are, ABC 10 reported.