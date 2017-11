Second escapee detained in Azerbaijan

2017-11-02 09:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

Etibar Mammadov, who escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku Oct.23, was detained.

The head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, Eldar Sultanov, informed about this Trend Nov.2.

He said that the official information will soon be disseminated.