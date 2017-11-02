Kazakhstan, China exchange vehicle traffic permission documents

Kazakhstan and China held an additional exchange of authorization forms for vehicle traffic for 2017, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry for Investments and Development said in a message.

The countries exchanged 10,000 permission documents on the carriage of goods through the border terminals with the right to perform one round trip.

Furthermore, the countries issued 1,000 permission documents on the carriage of goods on certain routes. This new permission allows Kazakh carriers to deliver goods to China through the new routes: Almaty - Khorgos - Urumqi; Almaty - Dostyk - Urumqi; Almaty - Khorgos - Inin; Taldykorgan - Khorgos - Urumqi; Chunja - Dostyk – Inin and etc.

The expansion of vehicle traffic between the countries is a part of improving trade and economic relations between the countries. China remains one of the main trade partners, as well as one of the main export markets for the Central Asian country. The countries cooperate in a wide range of areas including energy, agriculture and transport.