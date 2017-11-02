Total talks making FID on Azerbaijan’s Absheron field (UPDATE)

France’s Total expects to make its final investment decision (FID) on development of the Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field in the first quarter of 2018, Denis Lemarchal, managing director at Total E&P Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Nov. 1.

“The project is ongoing,” he said. “We will start drilling in January 2018, the drilling campaign will last for 15 months. The contract for subsea production system has been awarded. For the other packages, the front-end engineering design (FEED) is ongoing and the last contracts will be awarded before March 2018.”

The first gas from the field is planned to be produced at the end of 2019 or at the beginning of 2020, he noted.

Earlier, SOCAR and Total signed a framework agreement on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the first phase of Absheron’s development.

The first phase of the field’s development envisages drilling one well at a sea depth of 450 meters. The gas output will be up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year, which will be used in Azerbaijan’s domestic market.

Absheron’s reserves are estimated at 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate.

The Absheron project will be operated by the Joint Operating Company Absheron Petroleum (50 percent SOCAR, 50 percent Total).

