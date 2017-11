Turkmenistan names envoy to Spain

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Italy Berdimyrat Rejepov has also been appointed as the country’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain by a presidential decree.

Construction, energy, gas processing, the creation of an industrial, transport and social infrastructure are the promising areas of the Turkmen-Spanish partnership.