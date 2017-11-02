Iraq calls on Turkey to help restore infrastructure in its cities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraq called on Turkey to help in restoring the infrastructure of the cities liberated from the control of the “Islamic State” (aka IS, ISIS or Daesh), the Iraqi media reported Nov. 2.

Reportedly, Iraq needs investments in the amount of $100 billion in order to restore infrastructure in the cities liberated from the IS.

It is also reported that Iraq is ready to hand over to Turkey the contracts for construction of schools, educational institutions, as well as hospitals in the liberated cities.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to support Iraq in restoration of infrastructure in the cities liberated from the IS.

