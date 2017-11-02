Latvian airBaltic plans to open Riga- Almaty direct flight

2017-11-02 09:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

By Nigar Guliyeva Trend:

The national airline of Latvia, airBaltic, plans to launch a new direct flight Riga-Almaty in 2018.

Uldis Reimanis, the Deputy State Secretary of the Latvian Transport Ministry, announced about this during the 10th international conference" TransEurasia ", Kazinform reports.

"I can say that from next year airBaltic will fly to Almaty. I think there will be a direct connection between Riga and Almaty. This year we received new Bombardier CS 300 aircraft, and about 60 direct flights connect Latvia with other countries," he said.

Reimanis noted that Latvia attaches great importance to international cooperation for the development of Eurasian transportations. Latvia is fully open to its neighbors - Lithuania, Estonia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and stands for the meeting in any format. "We will always support mutual cooperation," Reymanis added.

airBaltic is the national Latvian airline that offers flights to over 50 destinations in Europe and beyond from Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn.

Almaty, southern capital of Kazakhstan, is located at the foot of the northern of Tien Shan ridge - Zaili Alatau. Almaty is the Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, scientific and educational, cultural and historical, economic and financial, banking and industrial center of the country.