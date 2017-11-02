SOCAR Methanol LLC and Baku Higher Oil School sign agreement

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov and Director General of SOCAR Methanol LLC Elnur Mustafayev signed a Cooperation Agreement on training of young specialists.

The signing ceremony, which took place at BHOS, gathered the Higher School students, teachers and staff members, and representatives of SOCAR Methanol company.

Opening the ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the SOCAR Methanol LLC delegation led by Elnur Mustafayev and highly praised interest of the company to the Higher School activities and work with students.

He emphasized the importance of establishment of cooperation between SOCAR Methanol LLC and the Higher School. Speaking at the ceremony, Elnur Mustafayev informed that the company, which is a subsidiary of SOCAR, operates not only in Azerbaijan, but also in other countries including Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. In his words, SOCAR Methanol carries all activities in compliance with international health, safety, environment and quality standards and procedures.

Then Director General of SOCAR Methanol LLC Elnur Mustafayev made a presentation entitled “Potential for production of methanol in Azerbaijan”. The presentation was delivered in English language and included video materials.

Elnur Mustafayev also spoke about importance of training highly-qualified local engineers for national oil, gas and petrochemical industries, as there is high demand for these specialists.

As he informed, in July-September this year, fourth-year Chemical Engineering students of the Higher School, namely Simuzar Babazadeh, Heydar Najafov, Murad Ismaylov and Fuad Alizadeh, undertook an internship at the company facilities. We are very pleased with their participation in our operations and plan to invite more BHOS students to do summer internship at SOCAR Methanol LLC, said Elnur Mustafayev. He also expressed his gratitude to the Rector Elmar Gasimov for training of high-qualified young specialists.

In conclusion, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov extended his congratulations to all Higher School staff members on appearance of a new company among the companies, which already became BHOS long-term business partners. He expressed confidence that cooperation with SOCAR Methanol LLC would be effective and mutually beneficial.