Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to mull co-op in energy, transportation fields

2017-11-02 10:02

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Official visit of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan will start on November 2, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Important bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the negotiations with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

“The next Turkmen-Tajik summit is intended to consolidate the intergovernmental agreements reached earlier and to identify new priority areas for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

The construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) railway project, the implementation of which is called to promote the activation of trade and economic relations throughout the Eurasian continent, is among the joint beneficial economic events.

A business forum has been held recently in Dushanbe on the eve of the official visit of the Turkmenistan’s president. More than 40 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents have been signed between the two countries to date.