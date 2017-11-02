Iran’s non-oil export continues to fall

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s non-oil trade turnover increased by 6.2 percent to $52.527 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), meanwhile the country experienced a negative trade balance of $3.1 billion.

Iran's non-oil exports, including gas condensate, reached $24.71 billion during the 7-month period.

The figure indicates a fall by 2.17 percent, compared to the same period of the preceding year, Iran's Customs Administration reported Oct. 31.

Iran includes gas condensate and some raw hydrocarbon products, like propane, butane, etc. in its non-oil export basket.

The volume of the exported goods had reached 68.058 million tons in the 7-month period.

During the period, the country exported $4.115 billion worth of condensates.

Liquefied propane (worth $809 million), film grade polyethylene (worth $750 million), gasoline excluded light oils and products (worth $725 million) and methanol (worth $661 million) where other top exported goods in the 7-month period (March 20-Oct. 22).

The average price for each ton of Iran's non-oil goods in the mentioned period was around $363, indicating a rise of 8.04 percent, year on year.

China was the main importer of the Iranian goods during the 7-month period. Iran’s non-oil exports to China registered a rise by 12 percent and stood at $5.022 billion.

Iraq ($4.013 billion, increase of 12.54 percent), the United Arab Emirates ($3.471 billion, fall of 16.11 percent), South Korea ($2.444 billion, an increase of 24.79 percent) and Afghanistan ($1.584 billion, fall of 16.11 percent) were other top importers of Iranian non-oil goods during the first seven months of current Iranian fiscal year.