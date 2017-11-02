Azerbaijan Airlines suspends online ticket sale

2017-11-02 10:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC has suspended the sale of tickets via its website (www.azal.az), said the company in a message Nov. 2.

This is related to preventive works that will be conducted during the day, and in particular with the updating of the website and the transition to a new system for the sale of tickets.

“Once the work is completed, we will inform you [customers] about new terms and tariffs,” says the message.

This will not affect the previously purchased tickets, according to the message.