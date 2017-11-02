Uzbekistan, UN mull measures to combat drug trafficking

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 2

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UN deputy secretary general, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Yury Fedotov at a meeting held in Tashkent Nov. 1 discussed taking coordinated measures to combat drug trafficking, crime and terrorism, the press service of the Uzbek president reported.

Joint activities and projects are being implemented within the framework of the “road maps” adopted in Uzbekistan to expand practical cooperation with the UN, according to the press service.

The sides underlined at the meeting that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with the UNODC in combating drug trafficking, transnational crime and international terrorism.

Yury Fedotov highly appreciated the policy pursued by the Uzbek president to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia, as well as strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries of the region.