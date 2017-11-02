President: Turkmenistan aims to diversify routes of gas supply to world markets

2017-11-02

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A lot of work is being carried out to diversify the routes of supply of Turkmen natural gas to the world markets, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his message to participants of the 22nd International Conference “Oil & Gas Turkmenistan - OGT 2017” that will start in Ashgabat on Nov. 2.

“The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is a clear indication of this. I am firmly convinced of the special significance of this project from the economic point of view for neighboring and other states of the region,” said President Berdimuhamedov in his meesage.

Turkmenistan occupies one of the leading positions in the world in terms of its hydrocarbon reserves. A lot of work has been done in recent years on production, processing, stable and reliable supply of these resources to consumers.

Meanwhile, large-scale work on the stage-by-stage development of the Galkynysh field is carried out to provide the TAPI pipeline with natural gas.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance not only to its export supplies via pipelines, but also to the deep processing of gas. The country is taking measures to produce highly demanded competitive products from hydrocarbons.

Turkmenistan is one of key players on the energy market of the Caspian region and ranks fourth in the world in terms of its gas reserves. Currently, the country delivers gas to China and Iran.