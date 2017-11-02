Erdogan, Putin to mull Karabakh conflict's settlement

2017-11-02 11:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will discuss the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Erdogan told Turkish reporters that Turkey will make serious initiatives to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

“Negotiations will be held with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to support Azerbaijan and for the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenians. Of course, it will worry not only the Armenian lobby, but also some forces in the West,” noted the Turkish president.

He also added that Turkey will mark the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus together with Azerbaijan in 2018.