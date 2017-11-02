Turkmenistan’s Avaza hosts int’l tourism exhibition and conference

2017-11-02 11:36 | www.trend.az | 3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The international tourism exhibition and conference, “Tourism and Travel”, is being held in the Caspian tourism zone Avaza, a source involved in the event’s organization said Nov. 2.

According to Turkmenistan’s State Tourism Committee, heads and specialists of national travel agencies of many countries, foreign investors, analysts and experts of the world tourism industry are taking part in the event.

The purpose and goal of the international tourism exhibition and conference is to become a communication and discussion platform for establishing business contacts between representatives of companies in the field of travel business, financial, design and construction organizations, manufacturers and suppliers of tourism goods and services.

The forum gathered delegates from more than twenty countries: Russia, China, the United States, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Finland, Denmark, Serbia, Italy, Iran, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and others.