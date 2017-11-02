Turkmen president reprimands several government officials

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has announced reprimands to a number of government officials, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

Under a presidential decree, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev was reprimanded for unsatisfactory execution of official duties, inadequate organization of work, particularly, in the fuel and energy complex.

Under another decree of the Turkmen leader, Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan Amanmyrat Gurdov, was severely reprimanded for unsatisfactory execution of official duties and not ensuring the fulfillment of tasks.

Further, the country’s Minister of Railway Transport Daryaguly Bashimov was severely reprimanded for unsatisfactory execution of his duties and failure to fulfill the tasks.

Moreover, Chairman of the State Association of Food Industry Maksat Annanepesov was reprimanded for unsatisfactory execution of official duties and not ensuring the fulfillment of tasks.