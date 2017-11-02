Uzbekistan interested in US agriculture technologies

2017-11-02 11:59 | www.trend.az | 2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 2

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan is interested in intensive resource saving technologies of the US in agriculture, as well as in development of bilateral cooperation in the field of selection of new crops and protection of plants and animals from dangerous diseases, a source in the Uzbek Embassy to the US said in a statement.

These issues were discussed by Uzbek delegation in the US Department of Agriculture, according to the source.

Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Uzbekistan visited the US on Oct.23-Nov. 1.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed cooperation in the field of innovative and applied agricultural science.

The Uzbek delegation visited the universities of Michigan and Ohio, where the delegation got acquainted with the information and consulting centers of the universities, their educational programs, and the scientific base.

The University of Michigan signed memoranda of understanding with Tashkent State Agrarian University, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization, as well as Andijan and Samarkand agricultural institutes.

The cooperation will include joint research work, training of Uzbek specialists in agriculture at the University of Michigan.

The delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Uzbekistan also held a meeting in the American Councils for International Education (ACIE) organization.

The ACIE expressed its readiness to assist in expanding educational ties between Uzbekistan and the US, including in the agriculture sphere.