About 300 IS members detained in Turkey

2017-11-02 12:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Over the past ten days, 283 members of the Islamic State (IS) were detained in Turkey, the Turkish Central Police Department said in a message on Nov. 2.

According to the message, 96 detainees are citizens of Turkey, the rest are foreigners.

Earlier, the Istanbul police said that 117 operations were conducted in Istanbul against the IS members from August 2016 to August 2017, as a result of which 648 people were detained.

It was also reported that 940 people were deported from Turkey as part of the fight against the Islamic State during the period.

The message says that 282 detainees had links with the IS and fought as members of armed groups in Syria and Iraq.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu