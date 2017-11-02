Inflation rate jumps up in Kazakhstan

2017-11-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the inflation rate in October 2017 was 1.2 percent compared to 0.3 percent in September and compared to December 2016 - 5.4 percent, the Committee on Statistics of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry said in a statement.

In the past month, food prices rose by 1.3 percent, prices for non-food products - by 1.9 percent and paid services - by 0.3 percent.

Since early 2017, as of November 1, prices for food products rose by 4.5 percent, non-food products - by 7.5 percent and paid services rose by 4.6 percent.

Prices for diesel fuel jumped up by 19.9 percent, gasoline - by 17.3 percent, coal by 15.3 percent and liquefied gas in cylinders by 7.8 percent.

As for the sphere of housing and communal services, tariffs for gas supplied through distribution networks increased by 10.6 percent, sewerage by 9.1 percent, central heating by 7.3 percent, housing content by 6.6 percent, cold water by 5 percent, 1 percent, electricity by 5 percent, hot water by 3.6 percent.

Since January 2017, the share of food products in the consumer price index, is 37.6 percent, non-food - 30.2 percent and paid services - 32.2 percent.

The consumer price index, which characterizes the level of inflation, shows the change in prices for goods and services purchased by the population for personal consumption. The set of goods and services includes 510 items.