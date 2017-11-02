Ashgabat, Dushanbe mull prospects of co-op

2017-11-02 12:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A one-on-one meeting of presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan was held in Dushanbe on Nov. 2, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tajikistan Nov. 2 for an official visit.

The two presidents discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.

They called trade, economic, energy, transport and other sectors as priority areas of cooperation and noted the significant role of the Turkmen-Tajik intergovernmental commission in activating and diversifying productive ties.

A vivid example of the effective strategic interstate partnership is the implementation of a major joint project for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway, which is important for the whole region, says the report.

The two presidents exchanged views on several topical issues of mutual interest of regional and global agenda.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon noted with satisfaction the high level of the Turkmen-Tajik dialogue, the reliable basis of which is long historical ties.

President Berdimuhamedov, for his part, spoke about the dynamic, constructive nature of interstate cooperation, developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats through authoritative regional and international organizations.

The Turkmen leader also expressed confidence that the current this meeting and the agreements to be reached on its results will contribute to strengthening of traditional relations of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and peoples, will give a qualitatively new impetus to the mutually beneficial Turkmen-Tajik partnership.