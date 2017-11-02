Ankara extends ban on holding mass events

2017-11-02 12:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The ban on holding mass events in Ankara has been extended for another three months, the city’s governorship said in a statement Nov. 2.

“The decision was made within the framework of the state of emergency in Turkey,” said the message.

The state of emergency, introduced in Turkey on July 20, 2016 following a military coup attempt in the country, was extended three times for a period of three months each.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.