After New York truck attack, Trump proposes change in US visa system

2017-11-02 13:35 | www.trend.az | 1

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the nation's visa system in the wake of Tuesday's truck attack in New York City that left eight dead, blaming Democrats and pressing a 'merit based' program for immigrants to the United States. "The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to the Senate Democratic leader, DNA reports.

Pope condemns attack:

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday recent deadly attacks in Somalia, Afghanistan and New York, saying militants were abusing the name of God to justify their violence. "I am profoundly saddened by the terrorist attacks in these recent days in Somalia, Afghanistan and yesterday in New York," the pope said in an address to mark All Saints Day, adding that he was praying for the victims and their families.

"We ask God to convert the hearts of terrorists and free the world of hatred and of mad murder that abuses the name of God to disseminate death," he said to Roman Catholic faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square. A man driving a truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists in New York on Tuesday, killing eight people. CNN and other U.S. media said the attacker had left a note claiming allegiance to Islamic State and that he had shouted "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is greatest" - when he jumped out of his truck.

U.S. police declined to publicly identify the man, but a source familiar with the investigation said his name was Sayfullo Saipov, 29. CNN and other U.S. media said Saipov had left a note saying he carried out the attack in the name of Islamic State and that he had shouted "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is greatest" - when he jumped out of his truck. He had emigrated to the United States in 2010 and lived in Florida, other U.S. media reported. An acquaintance of Saipov told Reuters he had originally come from Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.