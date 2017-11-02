Montenegro eyes to buy Azerbaijan gas, says FM

2017-11-02 13:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Montenegro is interested in the purchase of Azerbaijani gas, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Srdjan Darmanović, who is on an official visit in Baku Nov. 2.

“We discussed the prospects of cooperation in the energy sphere,” said Mammadyarov and expressed satisfaction with the level of development of relations with Montenegro.

The minister added that currently, four documents are being considered by the two countries.

Mammadyarov noted that he informed the Montenegrin counterpart about the negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Our relations are at a high level within international organizations,” added the Azerbaijani official.