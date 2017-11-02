Two dead, one injured in operation to detain escapee in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Two people died and one was injured following an operation to detain Etibar Mammadov, who escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku Oct. 23, says a joint statement of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, issued Nov. 2.

According to the statement, Etibar Mammadov was hiding in the house belonging to Ilgar Azimov, a resident of Hajigabul District.

Later, it was established on Nov. 1 that Mammadov and Azimov together with Anar Asgarov and Shahmar Bayalizade, residents of Baku, were traveling in Azimov’s car on the Baku-Alat road, and a special operation began to detain them.

However, the four persons didn’t obey the lawful demands of police officers and attempted to flee the scene by starting to fire.

As a result of response measures taken by police officers, Etibar Mammadov and Ilgar Azimov were wounded during the shootout and died en route to the hospital. The other wounded person, Anar Asgarov, is being treated in a hospital, and Shahmar Bayalizade, who has no injuries, was arrested.

During the police inspection of their car, two Makarov pistols, a big number of cartridges and cartridge cases, a hand grenade, a knife, canned food, medicines, various accessories, clothes and others were found and seized.

Investigation and search on this criminal case continue.

On Oct. 23, Etibar Mammadov and Ali Aghami, arrested on charges of especially grave crimes, escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku, being accompanied by guards.

In this regard, a thorough service check was carried out to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

After preliminary results of the investigation, 10 people were removed from justice system and three were dismissed by order of the justice minister for negligence in the performance of official duties.

Ali Aghami was detained on Oct. 26 in an operation conducted by the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry.