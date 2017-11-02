Montenegro supports Karabakh conflict settlement based on UN resolutions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Montenegro supports the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on resolutions of the UN Security Council, Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanović said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku Nov.2.

He noted that Montenegro supports the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.