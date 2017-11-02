Iran, Norway sign deal to co-op on Caspian Sea oil blocks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Norwegian Offshore Resource Group (ORG) signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to carry out studies at the Caspian Sea oil blocks.

The deal was signed by Mohsen Delaviz, Khazar Exploration and Production Company (KEPCO), affiliated with the NIOC, and Jostein Kare Kjerstad, executive director‎ of ORG in Tehran, the NIOC announced Nov. 1.

Under the deal, the Norwegian group will carry out studies for development of exploratory 24, 26 and 29 blocks as well as Sardar-e Jangal oil field in Caspian Sea.

Iran has offered four projects in the Caspian Sea – blocks 24, 26 and 29 as well as Sardar-e Jangal oil field – to foreigners for exploration and development.

The Islamic Republic divided its exploration area in the Caspian Sea to 46 blocks, 8 of which are of priority. Iran carried out 3D seismic operations in 4000 square kilometers of the Caspian Sea at blocks 6, 7, 8, and 21 from 2003 to 2005.

Sardar-e Jangal is located at block 6 with dimensions of 24x6 km in 750 meter water depth. Iran has drilled two exploration wells and reportedly the field holds 2 billion barrels of crude oil, with API of 39. The drilling of the first well in this area went up to a depth of about 2,500 meters. The second well of Sardar-e- Jangal was tested and exploited at 1423 meters west of the first well of this field and up to a depth of about 3 500 meters for exploration / descriptive drilling activity.

Iran also announced in 2012 that while drilling a 1,000-meter well below the surface of the Caspian Sea by Amir Kabir drilling rig, the country found a gas field at the depth of 700 kilometers.