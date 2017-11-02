Azerbaijan reveals condition for Armenia's possible joining BTK (UPDATE)

2017-11-02 14:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 13:24)

Baku,Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Armenia’s joining the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is possible only after the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Serzhan Darmanovich in Baku.

“A joint company for BTK operations will be set up in line with an agreement with the countries participating in the project,” he noted.

The official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held in Baku Oct. 30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

Story still developing