Montenegro concentrated on implementation of IAP – minister (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Montenegro is very much concentrated on the implementation of the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), said Montenegrin Foreign Minister Serzhan Darmanovich Nov. 2 during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

"We are looking forward to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sphere," he added.

IAP is a proposed natural gas pipeline in Southeastern Europe (SEE) that will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to Split in Croatia. It will be connected with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

IAP will provide deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to several countries of South-Eastern Europe. The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

