Food prices jump up in Kazakhstan

2017-11-02 15:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Nugar Guliyeva-Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the prices of food products in October 2017 increased by 8.4 percent compared to October 2016 increased, the Committee on Statistics of the National EconomyMinistry of Kazakhstan reported Nov.2.

During the reporting period, prices for fruits and vegetables increased by 15.1 percent, confectionery products - 12 percent, alcoholic drinks -10.8 percent, dairy products - 10.5 percent, coffee, tea and cocoa - 9.4 percent percent, fish and seafood - by 9.3 percent, bakery and flour products - 8.6 percent, bread - 3.1 percent, pasta - 2.5 percent, flour - 2.4 percent, while prices for sugar decreased by 14.7 percent and for cereals - 11.3 percent.

The increase in prices for meat and meat products amounted to 11.2 percent.

Prices for beef increased by 14.4 percent, mutton-13.5 percent, pork - 10.3 percent, horse meat - 8.8 percent, poultry - 8.5 percent and sausages - 6.7 percent.

Also in Kazakhstan, the prices of enterprises producing industrial products, including production services,increased by 11.4 percent in October 2017 compared to December 2016 .

Since the beginning of the year, producer prices in the manufacturing industry increased by 6.7 percent and mining - 16.3 percent. Produced industrial products went up by 11.9 percent and services of industrial nature - by 6.9 percent.

The rise in producer prices was observed for meat of cattle - 7.1 percent, dairy products - 6.8 percent, rice- 5 percent, tea - 3.7 percent, bread - 2.2 percent, fish - 2 percent, pasta - 1.8 percent, margarine - 1 percent.