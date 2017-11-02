Swimming federations of Azerbaijan, Italy to co-op (PHOTO)

2017-11-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Italian Swimming Federation and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation have signed a memorandum of cooperation in Baku, the federation’s press service told Trend Nov. 2.

The memorandum includes issues of future cooperation, holding seminars for coaches, organizing training sessions for swimmers in both countries and overall development of swimming in Azerbaijan.

The document also envisages assisting the Italian side in holding water sports tournaments in Azerbaijan in the future, organizing seminars for Azerbaijani judges and their participation in tournaments in Italy.

The document was signed by Khanlar Fatiyev, president of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and Paolo Barelli, president of the Italian Swimming Federation and the European Swimming League (LEN).