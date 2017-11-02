Date set for Azerbaijani FM’s meeting with OSCE MG co-chairs (UPDATE)

A meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister will be held in Moscow Nov. 16.

FM Elmar Mammadyarov himself made the announcement at a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Srdjan Darmanović in Baku.

“According to the instructions of the head of state, we try to intensify the negotiation process. We are currently studying this issue,” he noted.

Mammadyarov said that at the last meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents, it was decided to intensify the negotiations.

“Of course, it is necessary to first intensify them at the level of foreign ministers. This is why the co-chairs contacted our and Armenian sides, and we set the meeting time,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.