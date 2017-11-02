Int’l oil & gas exhibition, conference kicks off in Ashgabat

2017-11-02

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The 22nd International Exhibition and Conference “Oil & Gas Turkmenistan - OGT 2017” has kicked off in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nebit-Gaz, online newspaper of the country’s Oil and Gas Complex, reported Oct. 30.

The conference is organized by the Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) State Concern with the participation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The event is held with the assistance of the UK’s Summit Trade Events Ltd.

Fifty-two companies and facilities engaged in the development of gas and gas condensate fields, extraction, preparation and processing of natural gas, production and supply of liquefied gas to domestic consumers and its export are represented at the exhibition.

As many as 328 delegates from 37 countries are participating in the conference.

Representatives of energy ministries of Russia and Georgia, the European Commission, the US Department of State, the International Energy Charter, as well as ExxonMobil, SOCAR, BP, Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd., Samsung, Dragon Oil, PETRONAS Carigali, CNPC, ENI and other companies are taking part in the conference.

Discussion of prospects for the development of the regional oil and gas industry, marketing strategy will take place within the conference. The agenda of the conference will include a wide range of issues related to the development of Turkmen gas and chemical complex.

Discussion will also be held on financing the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline within the conference.