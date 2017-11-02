Ilham Aliyev receives Montenegrin FM (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of Montenegro led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Srdjan Darmanovic.

The head of state said that the two countries have very good ties covering various spheres, a high-level cooperation format.

President Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his visit to Montenegro, as well as the visits of president and prime minister of Montenegro to Azerbaijan, and spoke about mutual visit of various ministers and other officials and emphasized the importance of all these visits in terms of developing bilateral cooperation.

The president said that the two countries cooperate in various spheres, including economy, energy, investments, trade and tourism.

Touching upon the memorandum of cooperation in the energy sphere, signed between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, President Aliyev spoke about the successful work being carried out in this field and expressed hope that the memorandum will be very useful from this point of view.

He said that Azerbaijan and Montenegro have developed tourism infrastructure, and there is a need for an even greater inflow of tourists in both directions.

Minister Darmanovic, for his part, said that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan, noting that the success achieved by the country in a short period made a deep impression on him.

The minister noted that he is proud of visiting the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, and stressed that the great leader played a big role in the development of Azerbaijan.

Darmanovic added that President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the national leader’s policy and has achieved rapid development of the country.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the Montenegrin minister’s visit to Baku will be significant in terms of gaining more impressions about Azerbaijan.