Gunman opens fire in supermarket, Germany

2017-11-02 16:04 | www.trend.az | 1

The shooting happened at a Rewe supermarket in Germany, STAR DAILY reports.

Cops confirmed the suspect is on the run after the incident in the Gropelingen area of the north-western city of Bremen.

But they said there is no immediate risk to the public.

"The background is not clear," the local force said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said a man was shot several times and is seriously injured.

They reported a loud dispute between two men before the shooting.

"Suddenly one of them drew a weapon and shot around," one wrote on Twitter.