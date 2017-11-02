Khamenei lashes out at US president over anti-Iran remarks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sharply criticized the US President Donald Trump over his recent comments against the Islamic Republic.

“As you witnessed recently, the head of US administration said the Iranian nation is a ‘terrorist nation.’ You see how foolish this attitude is? He calls a nation terrorist. He does not say the leader is terrorist; he does not say the government is terrorist; he says the Iranian nation is terrorist,” the Iranian supreme leader told students during a Nov. 2 meeting in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Trump’s stance as a clear sign of Washington’s “hostility” towards the entire nation, the leader's official website reported.

Speaking about Washington’s possible plans to withdraw from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers, the leader called on Iranian officials to stand against the US.