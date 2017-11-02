Erdogan announces companies for domestic car manufacturing in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the names of companies that will take part in manufacturing of domestic cars, the Turkish media reported Nov. 2.

Among them are - Anadolu Grubu, BMC, Kiraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding.

Erdogan said that starting from 2021, Turkey will start exporting domestic cars to the neighboring countries.

The Turkish president added that it is also planned to create a special commission, which will supervise the production of domestic cars.

“I will be the first buyer of a domestically made car,” said Erdogan.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Models of Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are currently assembled in Turkey.

Moreover, Turkey manufactures local brands of buses, such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

